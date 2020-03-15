Video Of Turtles’ Annual Nesting Sojourn In Odisha Leaves Netizens Amazed

Video of Olive Ridleys turtles’ annual nesting sojourn on a beach in Odisha has left netizens amused. The video shared by IFS Sushanta Nanda on Twitter shows a bale of turtles shuffling through the sand as they start mass nesting. The spectacular video has garnered over 21 thousand views and nearly 400 likes in just a few hours.

The spectacular mass nesting started yesterday after midnight👍🏻

Playing hide & seek for a fortnight, the Olive Ridleys have started laying eggs in Odisha. Can’t disclose their location for safety. Nature at its best🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BJpuSEDGl7 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 15, 2020

The 18-second clip shows turtles shuffling through the sand for Arribada, a common nesting phenomenon among Olive Ridley turtles. The turtles are seen searching around the beach for the right spot to lay eggs. Another video posted by Nanda shows turtles laying the eggs and covering them.

As I posted earlier, Olly( Olive Ridley), made its annual sojourn to Odisha coast from yesterday’s midnight. The phenomenon of thousands, digging the sand, lying eggs & then covering it leaves one spellbound. Nature at its best💚💚 pic.twitter.com/NITeRXZrnj — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 15, 2020

'Good Luck to new ones'

The mesmerising videos have left netizens absolutely amused with many dishing out curious comments.

Wow... I've always wanted to see the arribada ... provided it can be done without disturbing — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) March 15, 2020

I know this place, was there when the name change took place

Saw the hatching if the ridleys, was in tears to see how nature works pic.twitter.com/ikTi4MPO6z — Group Captain MJA Vinod (retd) 🇮🇳 (@MjaVinod) March 15, 2020

Good luck to the new ones that will emerge. Hope many of them survive. — PremaC🇮🇳 (@prema2005) March 15, 2020

Wonderful!! Hope human correct their mistake quickly before they themselves become extinct. Anyway natures force is still too strong. — Ravish🇮🇳 (@pnravish) March 15, 2020

How do you save those eggs and babies from other predator birds and animals. What is their survival rare ? — Pradip_Chakraborty (@pradip_ch) March 15, 2020

