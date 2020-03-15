The Debate
Video Of Turtles’ Annual Nesting Sojourn In Odisha Leaves Netizens Amazed

What’s Viral

The video shared by IFS Sushanta Nanda on Twitter shows a bale of turtles shuffling through the sand as they start their nesting sojourn.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of turtles’ annual nesting sojourn leaves netizens amused

Video of Olive Ridleys turtles’ annual nesting sojourn on a beach in Odisha has left netizens amused. The video shared by IFS Sushanta Nanda on Twitter shows a bale of turtles shuffling through the sand as they start mass nesting. The spectacular video has garnered over 21 thousand views and nearly 400 likes in just a few hours. 

The 18-second clip shows turtles shuffling through the sand for Arribada, a common nesting phenomenon among Olive Ridley turtles. The turtles are seen searching around the beach for the right spot to lay eggs. Another video posted by Nanda shows turtles laying the eggs and covering them. 

'Good Luck to new ones' 

The mesmerising videos have left netizens absolutely amused with many dishing out curious comments.

First Published:
