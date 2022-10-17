Video Of US Opthalmologist Removing 23 Contact Lenses From A Patient's Eye Grabs Eyeballs

In a viral and shocking incident, a US-based woman took "forgetting to take off contact lenses" too far. The anonymous woman had forgotten to remove her contact lenses for 23 days in a row.

The woman came to Katerina Kurteeva, a US-based opthalmologist and complained of blurry vision and pain in her eyes. As the ophthalmologists began removing one of her contact lenses, Dr Katerina Kurteeva was in disbelief as she found more layers of contact lenses.

'Don't sleep in contact lenses!': Kurteeva

As the opthalmologist began removing the lenses, she immediately made her colleague record it and posted the video on Instagram. To rise awareness, the doctor recorded this video and posted it as a way to caution people regarding contact lenses. She captioned the video: "A rare occasion when someone “forgot” to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic."

In the video, she wrote, "Delivering 23 contact lenses from someone's eye. Real video from my clinic. Don't sleep in contact lenses!"

Netizens were baffled to see the video

Though the video was posted 4 weeks back by california_eye_associates, it has surfaced now. To date, the video has garnered 2.9 million views, 86.8K likes and 4,505 comments. The doctor, while speaking to the Insider, said that a person must wear lenses for 8-10 hours at a stretch. Going to sleep with lenses on may cause severe eye infections, ultimately leading to blindness. Dr Kurteeva said that the woman was quite lucky to not have lost her vision.