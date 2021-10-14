Last Updated:

Video Of Woman Playing Mesmerizing Tune On Piano With Great Enthusiasm Goes Viral; WATCH

A video has surfaced on the microblogging site that shows a woman playing the piano with great enthusiasm. The clip has caught the attention of netizens.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
piano

Image: Twitter/@pants_so_short


Internet is filled with entertaining videos, where people showcase their talent from dancing to singing. Adding to them, a new video has surfaced on the microblogging site where a woman is playing a beautiful tune on a piano with great enthusiasm. The video has mesmerised netizens who shared their reactions in the comments section. 

Woman plays piano with gusto

The video was shared by a user who goes by the name @pants_so_short alongside the caption, "she lost her mind". In the video, a woman can be seen playing a tune on the piano with great enthusiasm. As the video proceeds, the woman can be seen smiling and enjoying while playing the musical instrument. As the woman ends playing the piano, the people can be heard applauding and appreciating her. The text that appeared on the video said, "This ought to be a SIN to be able to do this to this piano!". Watch the video here:

The video, since being shared on 13 October, has garnered 1.2 million views. Netizens, amazed at her talent shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "she’s amazing! i’ve read replies indicating this is church. is it? i see the song book with cross on cover on piano, but there’s a piano graphic on the wall, a couple of older people walking around & applause. i figured it’s a performance in a casual setting. am i wrong?". Another user commented, "Yup, I noticed that she wasn’t looking at any music, she was leading the whole thing to smile and say this is what I do!." "The way she can make those octave jumps so confidently w her left hand has me shook. The strength of her wrists is insane- esp. in her right. It gets tiring playing that intensely for that long! Also loved how she casually looked around the room while playing. A subtle flex," wrote another user.

READ | Gujarat: Dancers perform garba in PPE kits for Navratri in Rajkot to raise COVID awareness

Check out some user reactions:

Image: Twitter/@pants_so_short

READ | Dubai couple use tiger at gender reveal party; video sparks outrage on social media
READ | This video of toddler playing with 2 puppies is the perfect fix for midweek blues; Watch
READ | Little girl’s advice on 'self-worth' goes viral on Instagram and draws attention; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: piano, woman plays beautiful tune, woman playing piano video
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com