Video Of Woman Playing Mesmerizing Tune On Piano With Great Enthusiasm Goes Viral; WATCH

Internet is filled with entertaining videos, where people showcase their talent from dancing to singing. Adding to them, a new video has surfaced on the microblogging site where a woman is playing a beautiful tune on a piano with great enthusiasm. The video has mesmerised netizens who shared their reactions in the comments section.

Woman plays piano with gusto

The video was shared by a user who goes by the name @pants_so_short alongside the caption, "she lost her mind". In the video, a woman can be seen playing a tune on the piano with great enthusiasm. As the video proceeds, the woman can be seen smiling and enjoying while playing the musical instrument. As the woman ends playing the piano, the people can be heard applauding and appreciating her. The text that appeared on the video said, "This ought to be a SIN to be able to do this to this piano!". Watch the video here:

she lost her mind. pic.twitter.com/Ykbn6S8Wqu — have you ever worn a seatbelt? (@pants_so_short) October 13, 2021

The video, since being shared on 13 October, has garnered 1.2 million views. Netizens, amazed at her talent shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "she’s amazing! i’ve read replies indicating this is church. is it? i see the song book with cross on cover on piano, but there’s a piano graphic on the wall, a couple of older people walking around & applause. i figured it’s a performance in a casual setting. am i wrong?". Another user commented, "Yup, I noticed that she wasn’t looking at any music, she was leading the whole thing to smile and say this is what I do!." "The way she can make those octave jumps so confidently w her left hand has me shook. The strength of her wrists is insane- esp. in her right. It gets tiring playing that intensely for that long! Also loved how she casually looked around the room while playing. A subtle flex," wrote another user.

Check out some user reactions:

This lady’s forearm strength 💪🏿 — DanishInn (@hellothiscello) October 13, 2021

Makes me miss my grandma. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 14, 2021

This is not a sin, it is a BLESSING.🙏

I got to thinking how she would sound with a band but then I realized that she doesn’t need a band ! — Peter Huggins (@guitarmaniax111) October 14, 2021

The way she can make those octave jumps so confidently w her left hand has me shook. The strength of her wrists is insane- esp. in her right. It gets tiring playing that intensely for that long! Also loved how she casually looked around the room while playing. A subtle flex 👑 — kaitlyn 💬 (@KRobMoney) October 14, 2021

Yup, I noticed that she wasn’t looking at any music, she was leading the whole thing to smile and say this is what I do! — Marga & Apollo Are Vaxxed💉 (@FreyaMeansLady) October 14, 2021

Sounds like she has a Saturday night gig as well as a Sunday morning one — mass ave curmudgeon 🎃 (@mass_ave) October 14, 2021

And if she’s completely happy at her small church in the middle of nowhere ? — xoxo💗 ♍️ (@tellytwee) October 13, 2021

she’s amazing! i’ve read replies indicating this is church. is it? i see the song book with cross on cover on piano, but there’s a piano graphic on the wall, a couple of older people walking around & applause. i figured it’s a performance in a casual setting. am i wrong? — (((Barbara Edelman))) (@BarbaraAEdelman) October 13, 2021

Reminds me of my Grandma 😩 pic.twitter.com/SDW4WAnFWP — September 🎱 (@_IceOnTheBeat) October 14, 2021

Image: Twitter/@pants_so_short