A video has surfaced on the internet that shows a woman struggling to clean the house when panda cubs are around. The video has caught the attention of users.

Pandas are very adorable, and a video of them has surfaced on the internet. The video shows a woman struggling to clean the house when panda cubs are around. The cute clip of the woman and the panda cubs has caught the attention of netizens. The video has been shared by a Twitter user @buitengebieden_ alongside the caption, "Cleaning the house with the kids around." 

In the video shared on Twitter, a woman can be seen trying to sweep off the dry leaves. The woman can be seen putting the leaves into a basket. But, she was not able to do it as planned because four panda cubs can be seen disturbing her cleaning work. The young pandas can be seen either clinging on her foot or throwing the leaves on the floor by knocking the basket with their heads. The panda cubs in the video also get into the baskets and she is trying to move them out of the baskets. They can also be seen playing with the cleaning equipment. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 260K views and 13K likes. Netizens, amused by the video took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "I just love how young pandas roll and roll and roll and...". Another individual commented, "I would be laughing too hard to get anything done". Another user commented, "She hands down...has the best job in the World". Check out some user reactions:

Last month, a video of a giant panda cub playing with its birthday gifts has again left the internet in awe. The one-minute video shared by Zoo authority shows a giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji, playing with different enrichment items that he received on his birthday. The adorable video has now won the hearts of millions of social media users.

