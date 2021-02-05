Video: Paralysed Dog Begins To Walk Again; Watch Her Journey Of Recovery

Former American Basketball player Rex Chapman took to his official Twitter handle and shared an emotional video of a paralysed dog on her path to recovery. As per the caption of the video, the dog lost her ability to walk after an illness. However, with consistent determination and efforts of her doctor, she achieved her goal and began to walk on her own feet again. Let's have a look at the dog's path to recovery.

Consistent determination

The 59 seconds short clip shows the dog making various attempts to walk. Throughout the video, we see her doing exercises, receiving massages and attempting to move again with complete determination. Further into the video, we also see her get a massage on a fitness ball. She can also be seen tied on leashes as the nurse helps her in moving her legs. However, towards the end, the dog finally recovers as she can be seen walking and running in the park without assistance. The caption of the video read, “Good girl lost the ability to walk after an illness — but this woman worked her magic. Humanity…”.

Good girl lost the ability to walk after an illness — but this woman worked her magic.



Humanity... pic.twitter.com/BJTqpEYjjU — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 1, 2021

Netizens react

Emotional on watching the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "If you look back on life doubting God’s enduring love, eternal faithfulness, or persistent patience with us... look once again at this lovely glimpse of His majestic workmanship in human form & remember, Jesus said in the Fathers eyes we are of more value then that of a sparrow". Another person wrote, "Nothing to that degree but we had a cat way back who was hit by a car and lost use of his hips and back legs but we sent him to surgery (not even our cat but a stray who adopted us) and I took weeks off after to help him regain movement (and to bathe off all he couldn’t avoid". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own caption.

My dog had this happen a few years ago. Ruptured disk in her neck. Limbs just completely stopped working. Thought we would have to have her put down.



Worked with her and worked with her and little by little it all came back. Now she’s a 14 year old lovable grouch. pic.twitter.com/QVxQjVGQe3 — Relieved Individual (@mmillsrat) February 1, 2021

This is an actual job if anyone is interested. Looks like she is a certified animal rehab technician, working under a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine who is also certified in this specialty.



Schooling is required...anatomy, nerve function, etc...and the job is hard, but rewarding. — DrDebDVM (@DrDeb_DVM) February 1, 2021

And meet two best friends , the friendship between human and animal . #Humanity always touch to heart pic.twitter.com/EauZ2ca11x — somendra (@somendra31) February 2, 2021

Awww she looks like my old Lily!! 😭😭😭 Right down to the tail nub!! (Lily crossed the 🌈 bridge a year ago Christmas). pic.twitter.com/BwBXEvIffF — Dianne Brubaker 🇺🇲 (@diannebee) February 2, 2021

My girl was disabled for the last few years of her life. I want to reassure anyone out there who's worried they can't give their dog a good quality of life without them being able to run and play that it *is* possible for the dog to have a happy life with a disability. pic.twitter.com/Il0XJPp4dy — Didn't Expect the Apocalypse to be So Frickin Dumb (@LissaBryan) February 2, 2021

It's awesome.

The dog going from, "Uhh.. This is weird. What the hell are you doing?"

In the beginning, to:

"Great SCOTT! Whatever you are doing is working, woman! Keep doing it!!"

near the the end.

Well done. — Dan (@DoobieKeebler72) February 2, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/RexChapman)

