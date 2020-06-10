Video Capture Passenger Plane Getting Struck By Three Lightning Bolts At Once

A shocking video of a plane getting hit by three bolts of lightning shortly before landing at London’s Heathrow Airport has surfaced online. According to an international media outlet, the video was shot this weekend in central London moments before the plane attempted to land in stormy weather. In the video, one can see three bolts of lightning originating from different directions converging together and sticking the aircraft, while the plane continues to fly after the impact.

‘Flipping heck’

While speaking to an international media outlet, an eyewitness who saw the scene unfold from his seventh-floor balcony said that the incident was ‘flipping heck’. He added that the lightening was such a large bolt that it looked like it hit the floor. The video of the lightning striking the passenger plane has been shared on several social media platforms.

While the clip left many internet users stunned, it is unlikely that anyone got hurt in the incident as aircraft are built to endure such weather disturbances. This is also not the first time that a plane was struck by a lightning bolt. Back in February, another footage of a plane getting struck by lightning had taken the internet by storm.

According to reports, it is estimated that each plane is hit by lightning at least once every two years. The passenger planes are built with electrical shielding which protects the inside of the aircraft from lightning bolts. Most of the time the people on board don’t even notice that the lightning had hit the plane.

