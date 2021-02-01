Video: RPF Officials Save Life Of 76-year-old Man Who Slipped While Boarding Moving Train

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans saved the life of a 76-year-old man who slipped while trying to board a moving train at Kalyan station. The incident was captured by the CCTV camera at the station and was later posted online by news agency ANI. While the internet users hailed the RPF jawans for ‘excellent’ and ‘timely’ services and saving a life, some even denounced the passenger’s ‘irresponsible’ behaviour. The official on January 30 said that the incident took place on Friday at 8:30 PM when Mansoor Ahmed was trying to board the Punjab Mail from platform number 4.

"He was in danger of slipping into the gap of the platform as the train moved ahead, but RPF jawans SC Yadav and Jitendra Gujar managed to grip him and pull him to safety," he informed ANI.

Watch:

#WATCH: Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel yesterday rescued a man at Kalyan Railway Station, Maharashtra who slipped while he was trying to board a moving train. pic.twitter.com/ONU4llnLtH — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

Internet users lauded the quick thinking of the RPF jawans and said ‘well done’. Many others even said it was 76-year-old’s ‘luck’ that led the officials to take the action and were present at the moment. Twitter users also termed the jawans ‘real heroes’ and hailed their presence of mind while also saying, “Duty allegiance”.

Bhagwan Kalyan kare uska 🙏🏻 — Jayesh 🇮🇳 (@sanatan_tribe) January 30, 2021

Reward milna chahiye — SOHIT YADAV (@SOHITYADAVUP) January 30, 2021

Excellent timely services; — K.Ramachandran (@krishnamurthir) January 30, 2021

They are our heroes❤ — Ankit Thakur (@AnkitTh21720530) January 30, 2021

Read - 'Music Therepy In High Form': Elderly Members In Nursing Home Ace Drum Exercise

Read - Myntra Logo Controversy Kick-starts A Meme-fest On The Internet, Take A Look!

RPF Officials Rescue Woman From Being Run Over By Train

RPF's rescue of Mansoor Ahmed at Kalyan station came after just earlier this month, two other Railway Protection Force jawans risked their lives to save a woman from slipping under a train in Maharashtra's Thane Railway station. The incident took place on January 9 around 10:42 AM, when a woman slipped and fell down the platform while de-boarding a moving train. News agency ANI shared the video of the hair-raising incident and identified the two brave police officers as Assistant sub-inspector Sattar Sheikh and sub-inspector Nitin Patil.

In the video, a woman in a red saree can be seen de-boarding a moving train before slipping and sliding under the platform. The two vigilant police officers immediately rushed to the woman's rescue as soon as they spot her falling from the train.

#WATCH | Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and a civilian rescue a woman at the Thane Railway Station, Maharashtra, from being swept under an oncoming train at a platform (9.1.2021) pic.twitter.com/D4YUQHigEr — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

Read - Gothic Mansion In Utah, USA, Reminds Everyone Of Twilight And Has Divided Netizens

Read - Book Issued From A Canadian Library Finally Returned After 82 Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.