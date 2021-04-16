Video: Seal Gives Warm Tight Hug To Scuba Diver, Netizens In Awe Of 'pure Love'

In a heartwarming video which has surfaced on the internet, a seal can be seen embracing a scuba diver. Uploaded on Twitter by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video shows a seal hugging a diver underwater, melting the hearts of netizens. “Love wrapped up within a hug. From ocean diversity”, wrote the forest service official in the caption, perfectly depicting the warm hug from the animal. The video has now gone viral on social media with netizens sharing the video all across the internet.

Seal hugs a scuba diver

The 20 seconds video shows the warmth and love that animals have to offer to humans. In the video, the seal can be seen grabbing the diver’s hands. Further into the video, the seal began to cuddle with the diver as the diver began to pat its back and comfort it while moving his hands on the seal’s back. Let’s have a look at the video.

On seeing the affectionate seal, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Dolphin and human are always supporter to each other.. no fishermen catch them and no dolphin harms to human, if u are in trouble in sea and dolphins are there, they will make sure to take you on shore and save u..that's the unconditional love towards each other by Both". Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 13K views. Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. One person wrote, "For your daily dose of positivity, follow this handle. Therapeutic! Thank You Sir". Another person wrote, "This is what we all need rn #staypositive".

