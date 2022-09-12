As multiple videos surface on the internet showcasing stunning natural phenomena, the beauty of nature often leaves people enchanted. And so is the beauty of Kashmir, which is filled with wonderful and unspoiled pieces of nature as Kashmir is called the 'heaven on earth'. A video has been doing rounds on social media featuring Kashmir's mesmerising beauty.

The viral video opens up to show a scenic view of Jammu and Kashmir, Bangus Valley, located in the Kupwara district of the Union Territory. As the video progressed, it shows a clear-water brook rushing past a hilly field as horses blissfully graze in between the lush green grass. The video was shared by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim on Twitter. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Incredible India! This heaven is located in Jammu and Kashmir, called Bangus Valley".

'Extraordinarily beautiful', say netizens

The video has garnered around 215.7K views since being shared and has also accumulated several likes. The video has also prompted many to express their view about the scenic capture of Jammu & Kashmir. A user wrote, "Indeed a heaven". A second user wrote, "Such a beautiful place. Rightly said Kashmir is Paradise on earth". A third user spelled, "Among many pearls, this is one of the Great India".

Image: Twitter/@ErikSolheim