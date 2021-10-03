Video Showing Man's Juggling Performance Involving Fire Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch

Social media is a treasure trove of content that can inspire, motivate or astonish viewers. The internet is full of videos showcasing people's amazing talents that have often left netizens in awe. Continuing with the trend, one such video is doing rounds on social media where an artist can be seen performing with fire. The video features artist Dr. Dan Wasdahl who is a resident of the United States. The small video clip was shared by 'Ripley's Believe It or Not' on their official Instagram page. "Dr. Dan Wasdahl isn’t your average #pathologist. He’s juggled (quite literally) many different titles and hobbies throughout his life, one of which is in the #circus arts. Here’s a sneak peek at what @dan_wasdahl has been up to this past year! [sic]," read the caption of the video along with several hashtags.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral on Instagram and on other social media platforms since it was shared on Wednesday, September 29. As of now, the video has racked up more than 21,00 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated several comments by people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "damn that's cool [sic]." "That’s the best Dan I know! [sic]," wrote another. "We love Dan! [sic]," expressed a third. "Way to go Dan! [sic]," read another comment. Meanwhile, a few users dropped different emoticons to express their reactions.

