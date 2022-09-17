An old video has surfaced online showing a mesmerising view of a beautiful lake full of lotus flowers. The description of the post informs that the video was captured in Kerala. The stunning video was shot through a drone camera that shows a 360-degree view of the blooming lotuses in the water body.

The video was posted on social media platform Reddit by a user ‘u/SoulAndFuel’ on the subreddit ‘r/IncredibleIndia’.

Posted on Thursday, the caption of the post reads, "Drone captures a beautiful lake full of lotus in Kerala." The 16-second clip begins with a close view of numerous lotus flowers blooming in the lake. As the video progresses, two wooden boats can also be seen being rowed at the middle of the lake surrounded by a row of beautiful trees.

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than two hundred upvotes on Reddit. Numerous users praised the scenic beauty of the lake filled with lotus flowers floating at the surface. One user exclaimed, "The clear skies and fresh air. I could only wish to enjoy that." A second user simply wrote, "Soo beautiful."

Scenic beauty has amazed the Internet time and again

In the era of the Internet and social media, it is normal to come across several posts on different platforms, that showcase destinations which are enough to spark our wanderlust. Videos of the natural beauty of our environment are frequently shared on social media. In July, a video from Maharashtra's Naneghat had gone viral. The clip showed a mesmerising view of water from a fall between the two mountains going upwards rather than falling down due to the wind.

When the magnitude of wind speed is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range.

Beauty of Monsoons. pic.twitter.com/lkMfR9uS3R — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 10, 2022

Explaining the phenomenon seen in the video, the Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda posted the video with the caption, "When the magnitude of wind speed is equal and opposite to the force of gravity, the water fall is at its best during that stage in Naneghat of the western ghats range. Beauty of Monsoons."

Image: Reddit/u/SoulAndFuel