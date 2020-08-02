Video Showing Porcupine Defending Itself From Leopard Causes Stir On Twitter; Watch

Evolution has gradually made all living organisms equipped with required skin time, colour and other features to not only help its survival but also to often attack. In the same light, Indian forester Jagan Singh shared a short clip of a porcupine protecting itself from Leopard’s attack. The 25-second-clip was shared by Singh saying in the caption that all wild animals come up with one or the other kind of ‘defence mechanism’. It shows how the porcupine dominates the encounter with Leopard by unfurling its quills. Even though the Leopard tries to touch the animal, it fails due to the sharpness of the large quills.

Netizens talks about importance of life

The video shared by Jagan Singh caused a stir online as the internet users started talking about how one’s life is important to all living beings, even if it is the wild animals. Several internet users even noted the uniqueness of animals and others said that humans should not exploit any wild animals because they are ‘majestic’. One of the netizens even retweeted the video and said that it was the first time he saw the encounter of a porcupine and a leopard.

First time in my life I see this. https://t.co/3PofR36AFW — Eranga Fernando 🇱🇰 (@erangafdo) August 1, 2020

Yes sir.....this is the law of nature...evenif when we try to kill an ant ..they also defend themselves with their utmost capabality......# JH https://t.co/FyZubdx4X4 — भूमिहार गौरव सिंह (@Gauravs02803051) August 1, 2020

हार कैसे और क्यू माने अपनी जिंदगी सबको प्यारी होती है मरते दम तक हौसला बुलंद रखने चाहिए आज एक साही ने वो काम किया है कि सबको सावित कर दिया कि जिंदगी बहुत प्यारी है — Rameshchandra (@rameshc02607622) August 1, 2020

Beautiful ❣️ every creature has its own uniqueness 🥰 — Arrowhead 🏹🇮🇳 (@TigerKing28) July 31, 2020

जीवन सब को प्रिय है 👌 — jayanti (@gaurjayanti) August 1, 2020

A separate 11-second-clip shared by IFS Officer Sudha Ramen shows the porcupine, who found itself in a fix after encountering the snake, not conceding to defeat. Instead, the rodent can be seen using its quills at the right time to fight the reptile.

1. Know your strength

2. Use it at the right time, wisely.

Porcupines are smart that way. They can handle any predator. Something to watch and learn. Via FB. pic.twitter.com/GSQgq51t75 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 8, 2020

