Video Showing Reunion Of Monkey Brothers Separated In Captivity Melts Hearts Online; Watch

The adage 'family is family' finds mention across all ages and in numerous languages, and there is no denying the importance of familial bonds that traverses not just across cultures but also across species. Proving the latter true, a video is stealing several heats online.

The viral video that resurfaced on Twitter and has gained immense traction on social media shows an adorable reunion between two monkey brothers who were separated in captivity. The video opens up to show the two chimpanzee brothers excited to see each other after a long time. On their reunion, the chimps hug and kiss each other.

"Rescued from captivity, these two brothers were separated for treatment in two different locations. After they recovered, they were reunited," the caption to the video informed.

As per the reports, the two baby chimpanzees were rescued from captivity when they were taken in by different NGOs for treatment. As soon as the rescuers realised that the two brothers should be kept together, they were reunited. After a long separation, when they finally recovered and met each other, they instantly recognised one another and their reaction is hard to describe in words. Take a look at the video below:

'Amazing, so beautiful'

The video of two baby chimpanzees has taken the internet by storm. The trending video has garnered around 4.1 million views and the reunion of the two brothers left many a netizen emotional.

"Well, its called emotion. As you see it has nothing to do with humans. See a dog or a swan reunion they express themselves the same way. Only their anatomy is different (sic)", a user wrote. A second user expressed, "Animal-like emotions, humans are animals also :)". A third user commented, "Everyone loves to be hugged. So heartwarming".

(Image: @buitengebieden/Twitter)