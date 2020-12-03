Video Showing 'wall Of Smoke' Goes Viral As Deadly Bushfire Rages On In Australia

A very strange footage which has surfaced on the internet shows the deadly bushfire that is going across for more than 6 weeks at Fraser Island, located in Australia's Queensland coast. Uploaded on Instagram handle called ‘thor_thesailingdog’, the video shows the beautiful island with a wall of smoke right there in the background. According to the caption of the video, the fire has burned approximately 74,000 hectares and it does not seem to stop anytime soon.

Deadly footage of 'Wall of Smoke'

“The fire on K’Gari (Fraser Island) is not looking like being under control anytime soon. It has currently burned approximately 74,000 hectares (almost 183,000 acres)”, wrote the Instagram user in the caption. The very short footage is basically a pan shot of the entire scene. The footage shows the blue water and the extremely beautiful island. What devastates the people is the ‘wall of smoke’ that has been created in the background due to the pollution caused by the fire. There is a massive smoke cloud that can be seen in the background and that highlights the deadliness of the situation at the World-Heritage-listed Fraser Island. As per the report by The Guardian, the fire was burning on two fronts and was making its move towards south where Kingfisher bay tourism resort is located. Also, a total number of 80 staff members were asked to prepare for evacuation.

Blown away by the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Absolutely heartbreaking!". Another user wrote, "So sad, so much damage to nature".Earlier this year, Australia suffered from a three-month-long raging bushfire that is still ablaze in some parts of the country. As a result of this, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that a six month Royal Commission would investigate future preparedness for bushfires and the need for any changes to the law.

The wide-ranging inquiry ordered by the Prime Minister comes in the aftermath of the disaster that killed 33 people and destroyed over 3,000 homes. The bushfire that started in September last year was contained just days ago in Sydney's New South Wales region. As per reports, the bushfire had raised 10 million hectares of land in Australia that is an area equivalent to the landmass of South Korea.

(Image Credits: Instagram/thor_thesailingdog)

