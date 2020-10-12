Las Vegas: Woman In Bridal Dress Forces Partner To Marry Her At Work In Store; Watch Video

A video showing an extremely bizarre incident from a Target store in Las Vegas in which a bride is demanding an ultimatum hit the internet leaving the netizens baffled. Uploaded on Twitter account ‘@mistergeezy’, the video from the store shows a girl dressed up in a wedding attire, confronting her partner and demanding an on the spot wedding. The uploader of the video says that he would have ‘asked for the ring back’.

'A bride's ultimatum'

The 42 seconds video is originally a Tik Tok video and it begins with a girl marching in a supermarket aisle, wearing a wedding attire. As the video moves further, we hear the girl saying, “Either we are getting married right now or I am leaving, I am done”. Along with her, she has brought a pastor and her Bridesmaid. We can hear her saying “I've brought a pastor, I've brought Emily, she's my bridesmaid”. Towards the end of the video, we see her partner has asked her to wait and the girl moves outside, saying, “I’m shaking”.

Uploaded on October 11, the video has managed to gather 5.3 million views with 147.2K likes. Tweeples are also Retweeting the video with their own captions. One Twitter user wrote, "i would not want to be in neither’s shoes". "Run, Forrest, run!", wrote another Twitter user with images of red flags. Skeptical about the relationship that the girl shared with her partner, one person commented, "I’m on the fence with this one. Is this true Love?".

In a separate video, a newlywed bride engaging in a brawl has taken the internet by storm. Initially shared by user ‘RickyMEME’ on Reddit, the caption of the video reads “Nothing like a good old punch up to end your wedding day.” Since shared, the video has left netizens giving mixed reaction in comments with many of demanding more information on the clip. The video clearly shows a woman dressed up in a white wedding gown and veil throwing punches at a man while another woman is seen lying at a distance. The video also features her husband along with two other men who are seen standing along with the brawling bride.

