Video Shows Cassowary Bird Eating 'aggressively', Netizens Say 'we Know Similar People'

A spectacular video of a ‘foodie’ cassowary bird enjoying its lunchtime is doing rounds of the internet. Shared on Facebook by Australian Reptile Park, the 49-second video shows the giant bird, munching on tomatoes, beans and other eatables. Cassowaries, which are the seconds largest birds in the world, feed mainly on fruits and are omnivorous.

Shared earlier this week, the video tracks the Cassowary at a different time of the day and shows it gobbling up tomatoes, beans and other fruits. The clip starts with showing the beautiful bird’s facial expression as it gobbles up an entire tomato. It then shows it snacking on blueberries right from a human palm. The compilation finally ends by showing the bird using its beak to lift more tomatoes and gulping them down straight.

'Dinosaur-era birds'

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 1.5 times and has been flooded with comments. A user, stating facts about the nature of the bird wrote, “They are very territorial and dangerous”. Another user tagged her friend and wrote, “Remember you used to say Cassowary all the time” Yet another appreciated the species and wrote, “What an amazing and beautiful bird”. Yet another comment read, "I didn't know you could tame one of these powerful and dangerous birds. Very cool".

Read: It Gets Worse For Bolsonaro; Rhea Bird Painfully Pecks Brazil's Covid-stricken President

Read: Good News: Man Buys Birds To Set Them Free, Netizens Applaud The Gesture

Read: Video: Ostrich Photobombs Spanish Politician During Live Broadcast

Read: From Buying An Ostrich To Mocking Sir Alex, Paul Gascoigne Aka Gazza Has Many Stories

Recently, a close relative of the cassowaries made headlines after it photobombed a Spanish politician. The hilarious video which shows the politician being photobombed by an ostrich while giving a statement on live TV has taken the internet by storm. The incident occurred when Miguel Angel Revilla, the President of Cantabria in northern Spain, visited Cabarceno Natural Park zoo to announced the reopening. While Revilla was speaking to the reporters, the inquisitive bird decided to pop up over his shoulder and check out what was going on.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.