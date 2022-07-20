Video Shows Elderly Woman Boarding Flight After 20 Yr Gap; Her Reason Melts Hearts Online

Some people go beyond the limits to do things for their dearer ones. They come out of their comfort zones for the people they love. Exemplifying this, an elderly woman decided to take a flight after not flying for over 20 years. The reason behind her decision is melting hearts online.

A viral video shows an elderly woman getting on a flight with her family. They were seen settling inside the plane with smiles on their faces. Sharing the video on Instagram, a user wrote, “HISTORY. IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?! 24 hours ago, we booked this flight. And here we are…Dadi hasn’t flown on a plane in over 20 years because of health reasons. But yesterday, she said S***W IT, life is short, I’m flying home with you to spend more time with my great-grandson. All it took was smiley doing his magic. And here we are…I still can’t believe this is real life. I can’t believe dadi is coming home with us. I am in complete shock. Our family will cherish this for the rest of our lives. (sic)”

The video has garnered around 1 million views and 19.5K likes. The heart-melting video has also prompted users to express their views. A user wrote, "How special this can be i wish i had a loving dadi too (sic)". A second user commented, "I'm so effing happy for you. This is effing epic. Go dadi (sic)". A third user wrote, "Dadi!! Enjoy every second with the cutie you just missed 3 months....but now grab him forever! (sic)".

(Image: @journeywithdrish/Instagram)