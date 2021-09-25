Video Shows Elephants Enjoying Their Meal, Netizens Say 'beautiful Sight'; Watch

Elephant videos are quite popular on the internet. People watch it with interest and delight as they are quirky and unique. A recent video, featuring a group of elephants, demonstrates 'how to eat breakfast like an elephant.' The 14-second video has gone viral. The short clip was shared on the microblogging site Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife, which often shares elephant videos on social media. The caption of the video reads, "Breakfast, elephant style." The video shows the gentle giants having their meal. One large elephant can be seen right in front of the screen while the others are behind eating their food.

Netizens love the group of elephants

The clip was shared two days ago on September 23, and since then, it has received around 12 thousand views and more than 2 thousand likes. Around 290 people have retweeted the video. It also invited a large number of comments from the netizens. One Twitter user wrote, "Morning, beautiful elephant family, enjoy your breakfast." Another person commented, "Wow - those terrible table manners!!"

Morning beautiful elephant family enjoy your breakfast xxxxx — Katie Lovegrove (@KLovegrove1982) September 23, 2021

💚😍🐘🐘🎥🌱 — Screaming Eagle (@amtrackmacon3) September 23, 2021

Love love love love — dominique leclerc (@anticirque) September 23, 2021

The third comment reads, "Their eyes are so beautiful! Eyelashes!"

Beautiful sight! — Ophelia (@cleopugtra) September 23, 2021

Their eyes are so beautiful! Eyelashes! — K (@K52149574) September 23, 2021

Other elephant videos shared by Sheldrick Wildlife

Videos posted by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust often go viral on the internet. Another video featuring elephants shared by the Trust depicts elephants playing peekaboo, a type of newborn game. The baby elephant is seen hiding from the trunk of a tree as the video progresses. It may then be seen delightfully popping back like a human infant playing Peekaboo.

Kindani answers the most pressing question: how do #elephant play peekaboo? She is a warrior, having overcome being orphaned and pneumonia in early infancy. Read her story in full to see how we saved her: https://t.co/D9umwB1FJH pic.twitter.com/UKU5EX7LZK — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 16, 2021

On September 1, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a beautiful encounter between an elephant named Ndotto and a buffalo named Ivia. The elephant and buffalo can be seen pushing each other around with their heads in the footage. Due to their height disparity, the buffalo appears to be pushing the elephant with the elephant's chest. The caption of the video read, "Ivia the buffalo and his ele-friend Ndotto are both orphaned animals whom we are giving a second shot at life. In the wild, the two species would usually keep their distance. In our care, they are united by a love of play are surprisingly gentle with one another."

Ivia the buffalo and his ele-friend Ndotto are both orphaned animals who we are giving a second shot at life. In the wild, the two species would usually keep their distance. In our care, they are united by a love of play are surprisingly gentle with one another. pic.twitter.com/pTZgriAh44 — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 1, 2021

Image: Twitter/@SheldrickTrust