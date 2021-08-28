Video Shows Landlord Claiming Clean Flat Is 'filthy'; Netizens React 'do Not Give A Penny'

While some landlords are kind and helpful, some make the lives of their tenants difficult, and this video shared on Twitter by a user named Hani proves it. Hani posted the video with the caption, "I hate landlords. please watch as mine pretends our absolutely spotless flat is filthy."

The landlord threatened to deduct money

The landlord of the apartment can be seen wandering about the space and remarking that the kitchen unit is "filthy." The landlord can also be seen in the video pointing out defects in a kitchen and declaring it unclean, despite the fact that it looks to be clean. Hani was irritated by the landlord's comments. In the video, the landlord also can be seen pointing to relatively clean windows, saying it is dirty and needs to be clean. In a subsequent video, Hani showed that the entire place is clean, she wrote, "everything is immaculate and in full working order! and she had the nerve to say she needs to deduct fees for the place not being clean! who do I write to?"

Netizens recall their experience with landlords

Since it was released on August 26, the video has received approximately 7.5 lakh views and over 41,000 likes. Many Twitter users responded to the video by recalling their own unpleasant experiences with their landlords, and how they too have been called out despite keeping their homes clean and orderly.

Our landlord hire builders that trashed our bathroom. Have no doubt when we leave he’s gunna charge from our deposits pic.twitter.com/zji0qurJBo — jess 🤍 (@jess_sayers_) August 26, 2021

She’s gonna try to skin you for £300+ and will likely spend nothing/maybe £50 cleaning it.



Do not let them take a penny off your deposit.



The above agent took £160 to “clean the garden”, but a few months later when we were walking past - the garden was exactly how we’d left it. — Furhan (@furhan_) August 26, 2021

One commenter wrote, "As a landlord ain’t no way I’m finessing my tenants. My point is to make money yea but I actually respect your privacy and view you as human and I’m not upping the rent for fun only if I ever had to"

mine gave us a dirty flat that we had to spend hours cleaning the first day and then tried to make us pay for a professional cleaning service when we left 😭 they're charlatans. — waunita broderick (@iseawhales) August 26, 2021

Another Twitter user commented, "Lol even the landlord herself doesn't believe what she's saying, you can hear it in her voice." "I am imagining your expression in the silence after she points to the clean surfaces and says they need to be clean," wrote another user.

We were charged £400 to have a house cleaned because we didn’t tell them we had a cat and the owner was allergic to cats. We had just moved back from the US prior to moving in and I know we’d told them as we had a lengthy conversation about how much it had cost to fly her home — Sarah (@kokeshimum) August 26, 2021

I had this problem once in my time. The lady renting it annoyingly visited almost daily & didn't inform me of CCTV of hers, directed at my door. She'd pop in and say how lovely and homely it looked. I kept it immaculate. She found out that I'm LGBT and the daily letters started. — NJL. Ford. (@nj_lloyd) August 26, 2021

In another Tweet following the video, Hani writes, "but last month she was asking if we could extend our contract because she didn’t think she would find tenants to keep it as tidy as us."

Image Credit: @voteforhani/Twitter