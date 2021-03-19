Video Shows Man Dangling In Air After Parachute Gets Caught On Helicopter’s Tail Rotor

A man in Russia was left hanging mid-air after his parachute got stuck in a helicopter’s tail rotor. The horrifying incident was captured on camera by Maxim Stefanovich, a local resident who later shared it on his social media. It was later reported by Chita.ru that the man was a Russian paratrooper, who was caught in a parachute glitch.

As per the post, the terrifying incident took place in Kashtak, a neighborhood located in Tomsk, Siberia. Speaking to the Russian news agency, Chita.ru Stefanovich said that immediately after he saw the dangling parachutist, he called the police officials asking them to contact the military for help. He added that it was minus 20 degrees outside and the man might have suffered frostbite.

Luckily, the parachutist was not injured in the incident and was brought down safely, a later news report confirmed. Meanwhile, the video shared on Youtube has created a stir on the internet. The 1 min 37-second long clip shows the parachute’s suspension lines and canopy entangled to the tail of the helicopter. With the chopper moving at a fast pace, the man is seen hanging far below his parachute’s canopy.

Similar incident

In a similar incident earlier this week, an elderly couple in the US state of Idaho were left dangling 100 feet above the ground after their truck swirled off a bridge. Spine chilling photographs of the couple were shared online by Magic Valley Paramedics, which revealed that their vehicle was only held aloft after the crash by a safety chain that had been connected to a trailer. Later reports have revealed that the unidentified couple belonged to the state capital Boise and hung there for four hours eight minutes before Idaho State Police Trooper arrived for their dramatic rescue.

In addition to the couple, two small dogs were also in the truck, who was rescued and sent to the home of a family member. As per witnesses, the driver of the pick up, a2004 F-350 towing a 30-foot camp trailer, had lost control and plunged the vehicle. In the aftermath, the head of the team said that he was proud of the rescuers.

(Representative Image/ Unsplash)