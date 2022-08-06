Video Shows Man Opening Bus Window To Feed Tiger; Stunned Netizens Call It 'irresponsible'

Offering a treat to a wild creature, especially a tiger, is quite adventurous and a layman would think twice before doing so. However, in a now-viral video, a bus driver was brave enough to do this.

The person put out a stick with meat on it and put it out of the stationary bus's window and in front of the tiger. The animal walked calmly to the bus, jumped towards the window and ate the meat without any aggression. The interesting bit was the manner in which the animal wiped its mouth after enjoying his food. Even after that, the tiger looked peaceful and not over-excited to grab more food, as the driver easily closed the window.

The video was shared on Instagram by a handle named @the_amazing_tigers.

'Bold move', say netizens

The video has garnered around 1.8 million views accompanied by close to 35K likes and comments. The video has left people stunned on the internet. Many of the netizens expressed their concern over such stunts, and warned the person to not do such things. A user warned, "To be honest, the tiger might not be hungry today. It doesn't have to be like that forever. Please don't repeat it again". "Hope you know cats can get into small spaces in just one leap. Keep doing foolishness for likes," read another comment. One wrote, "Extremely unsafe and irresponsible thing to do. In Bangalore, in the wildlife reserve, a small child was dragged out of the window of such a van, and rescue was not possible, it happened too quickly."