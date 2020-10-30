Video Shows Men Playing A Game But 'cameraman's Priorities' Win Internet; Watch To Know

A video has surfaced on the internet and it perfectly depicts two contrasting situations where on one hand a group of men are playing a game and on the other hand a dog can be seen on a lookout for friends. Uploaded on reddit account ‘u/LetsFindSomeTalent’, the video is focussed on men playing a game, however, it is the dog behind them which has managed to gather people’s attention. Explaining the dog’s situation, the video has been uploaded with the most apt caption which says, “Someone wants friends to play with too…”.

Dog needs more friends

The 11 seconds short video shows a group of four men taking turns to bounce a small ball on a mini trampoline. Right behind them is a wall on which their shadow can be seen. The dog who is just next to the wall can be seen running to and fro, chasing the ball’s shadow, in an attempt to get hold of it. Towards the end of the video, we see the black and white furred dog being accompanied by a friend.

Uploaded on October 29, the video has managed to gather 93 per cent upvotes. Feeling bad for the dog, netizens bombarded the comment section. Recalling a personal experience, one Reddit user wrote, "The coincidence of the dogs actions matching up with the ball's movement is uncanny. I didn't have an older brother, but reminds me a lot like being a kid decades ago grabbing arcade controls without any quarters and instinctively going through the same motions the demo reel player does thinking it was me". Another person wrote, "Is this the dog equivalent of a laser pointer?". To this, one user replied, "Every dog I've had chased laser pointers around. My border collie would even look around the area after I turned it off for like 20mins unless I turned it off as he hit it and giving him a treat making him think he caught it".

(Image Credits: Reddit/u/LetsFindSomeTalent)

