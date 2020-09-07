Video Shows Dog Starting A 'rebellion', Leaves Internet Inspired

A short video clip of a few dogs climbing over barrier has left the internet inspired. Shared by a page named Buitengebieden, which posts positive stories regularly, the 18-second video shows a puppy starting into a “rebellion” in captivation. The clip has won quite a few hearts racking over 55 thousand likes.

In the video, dogs of various breeds could be seen inside cages separated by wired barriers. As the video progresses, the canines could be seen abiding by the separation, playing inside their cells. Everything is going by the routine way when suddenly, a young puppy starts climbing the barrier with an aim to get on the other side. His “rebellious” act inspires others and soon another dog follows. The clip ends by showing the puppy successfully climbing to the opp while and the other dog jumping to the other side.

The brave act of the puppy has left everybody motivated with the video clip has been viewed over 2.7 million times since adhered. Not only that, a lot of people took to the comment section to assert that courage is contagious and has it not been for that puppy, nobody would have thought of breaking the barriers.

'He figured it out'

Lauding the pupper, a user wrote, “The only non-whippet pup figured it out. Looks like a Labrador, smart dogs” while another pointed out how the dog, and not the pup jumped across first “Actually, this illustrates: first to the market does not always win,” he wrote. "And he, the dog, when he sees that the idea works, copies it" read another comment.

Somebody set this video to the Dark Knight rises 😀 pic.twitter.com/G4MVzF1l7u — shankar shrivats (@shankarshrivats) September 5, 2020

My dog has no idea he can do this, but when there's something really great on the other side (once a pasture with a bunch of cattle, another time a pond), he suddenly magically finds himself on the other side. Even when he wants to come back, he can't figure it out. — jennifer holton (@jenniferholton7) September 5, 2020

“Son, I remember when we use to be caged” the Dog told his child. pic.twitter.com/fazgVtfx6u — Sanj n the Family Stoned (@SanjInDaBay) September 4, 2020

