Video Shows Romantic Safari Proposal Going Wrong After Woman Gets Hit By Giraffe; WATCH

A romantic proposal went wrong by interruption of an uninvited guest due to which a woman was left hurt. A woman named Montserrat Cox said yes to the proposal and was happier than ever but, instead getting a ring on her finger, she got a neck brace. The viral video of this unusual proposal was originally shared on TikTok by the woman herself.

The same video was reshared by a media outlet on Twitter, where a couple was seen enjoying their time at a safari park. The woman’s boyfriend surprised her by getting down on one knee and popping the big question. Sharing the video, a media outlet wrote, "Woman left in a neck brace after giraffe injured her during safari park proposal".

Woman left in neck brace after giraffe injured her during safari park proposal#BBNaija • #AquafinaPadiOfLife • Zack Orji • Arise News • #jeremiahfufeyinexposed • WTF Lagos • RIP Maria pic.twitter.com/rUEklDqqM5 — TWAA.ng (@TWAA_ng) July 22, 2022

Giraffe ended up head-butting the bride-to-be

After the man got down on one knee, the next turn of the camera showed that a friendly giraffe tried to crash one of the biggest moments of her life and ended up knocking Cox backward with its huge head. The woman almost fell backward but her fiance held her. Meanwhile, a now-viral clip has racked up 2.5 million views and a pair of follow-up videos as of Friday afternoon. After several people made comments insinuating that the painful proposal was a bad omen, Cox was sure to set the record straight.

Image: Unsplash