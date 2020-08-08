Video Shows Sambar Stags Engaging In 'fight For Dominance' | Watch

A spectacular video of two Sambar stags engaging in a ‘battle for dominance’ has captured the attention of netizens. The video, which had been shot in the buffer zone of Rajaji Tiger reserve shows the Cervus Unicolour deers engaging a fight to safeguard their conquered land. Since posted earlier on August 8, the clip has racked up over one thousand views till now.

Posted by Indian Forest Services officer Akash Kumar Verma on Twitter, the 36-second video captures an ‘overwhelming moment' from his night patrols. The video starts by showing two of the dees locking horns in the middle of a pathway. As the video progresses, one of them turns victorious and chases the other away from his the area. However, his conquest does not end there and the video concludes by showing him chasing away every other being that steps on his land.

Another battle for dominance

In a similar incident, a video of a battle between two rat snakes left netizens with goosebumps recently. In contrast, there are many who have argued that it was ‘dance of love’ rather than a war. The video posted by Susanta Nanda which shows the fully grown reptiles “fighting for dominance” is now doing rounds of the internet.

Capturing the rare moment, the clip shows the two snakes partially submerged in water, engaged in a death life battle. As the video progresses, they could be seen rising in the air, in a bid to defeat their opponent. The clip ends by showing both, still engaged in the fight, trying to bite each other.

