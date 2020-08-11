Video Shows Seal 'desperately' Asking For Food, Concerned Netizens Ask 'did He Feed?'

A ‘moving’ video clip shows a hungry seal asking for food from a human. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the 14-second long clip shows the hungry seal repeatedly asking for food from a keeper, who snubs him. Since posted the clip has now attracted a lot of criticism from netizens who are calling it a violation of animal rights.

‘I am here too’

The video captures, a zookeeper feeding fishes to seals who are swimming in the water. However, as the keeper continues to throw fishes into the water, a seal could be seen nearby asking him for food. Throughout the video, the hungry animal tries to capture the keeper’s attention by tapping on his feet.

Hello Sir, I am here too.....

The action of seal in asking for food is moving 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DXxlrHHmg0 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 10, 2020

The seal’s desperate attempt at getting some fish has left the netizens in agony with the video clip being viewed over 14.9 thousand times. While one user asserted, "Cruel. I hate these shows and in general aquariums" another wrote," I feel bad for the seal. The person has no sympathy. At least even it had been fed already, he should have given food for its gesture". Yet another comment read, "Charity begins at home."

Recently, a clip of a thirsty squirrel desperately asking for water left internet stunned, with many highlighting the cons of rapid industrialization. The 41-second video which was recently shared in Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows a dehydrated squirrel-who is eventually fed-asking for water from two children amid a busy road. Since shared earlier on July 16, the clip has now doing rounds of the internet.

The clip starts by showing two kids, one of them holding a water bottle, standing amid a road when a rodent suddenly appears and starts making gestures so as to ask water from them. After a few seconds, the kids notice the rodent with one of them lowering the water bottle. The thirsty rodent then immediately springs towards the bottle and starts gulping down the water desperately. The video only ends after the teeny squirrel finishes the entire water in the bottle and runs away.

