Video Of Wildebeest Taking Incredible High Jump To Escape Lions Breaks Internet

Susanta Nanda, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer who is known for sharing incredible wildlife-related videos and images has posted yet another mind-blowing clip that is now going viral on social media. Susanta shared a video of failed hunting by a pride of lions where a wildebeest outruns all of the big cats. In the viral video, the wildebeest takes an amazing high jump over the group of lions before running into a pond and crossing over.

Jump of survival

The video starts with the wildebeest running towards the pride of lions and jumping over them at high speed before crossing a pond and disappearing into the bushes. The jump of the wildebeest is now winning netizens who are calling it magnificent. Some tweeples were also left flabbergasted by the amazing jump that they decided to rate it by giving it 10 stars. Susanta also shared a fact along with the video informing his followers that lions have a 30 per cent success rate in hunting. The video has garnered 14,000 views and over 2,500 likes since it was shared on May 28.

The pride of lions never expected such a steeplechase😊



Survival of the fittest. And moreover, lions have a 30% rate of successful hunting. pic.twitter.com/SMnkXTI1NI — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 28, 2020

Netizens have flooded the post with reactions with some even calling it the best survival video ever. A user Mourya wrote, "In Africa there old proverb 'Lion just has to outrun slowest of animals to get its food, but an animal has to outrun the fastest lion just to survive for a day'." Another user commented, "Fight vs flight situation. Survival instincts can make one do anything."

