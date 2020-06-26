Video Shows Words Appearing 'magically' As Book Is Burnt, Tweeple Say 'coolest Thing Ever'

Books are an escape to a magical, new world for many of us. However, in this case, it is a book that is magical in itself. A clip, that has now taken the internet with storm, shows a brand new book which appears to be black. However, words start to appear as soon as it is burnt.

The magic of Ray Bradbury’s book Fahrenheit 451 stunned everyone after a clip of it was Twitter by a user called 'Sciencegirl'. The minute-long clip shows a reader opening a book with its pages totally black. Further in the video, as the book is lighted, the words start to appear magically. Soon, a full page is visible for the readers to read.

In Ray Bradbury‘s Fahrenheit 451, books are banned–not only banned, but burned. Here is a heat sensitive version that can only be read when ‘burned’. pic.twitter.com/phTiN32LGf — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) June 24, 2020

The excellent promotional strategy has adopted the book as it details a story about firemen who burn any kind of books that they come across. The creators of the book's concept Super Terrain on their website, described, “This special edition, appearing at first black as if carbonized, reveals its visionary content as soon as it is exposed to heat from a flame or hand. A sensitive link is drawn between the book as a material and the content of the novel."

Since sharing the amusing post has been viewed over seven thousand times. While many compared it to Tom marvalo riddle from Harry Potter may have expressed a desire to get it. One user wrote, "Black Magic" while another wrote, "great book" "I want that version but don't know where to get one from, "read another comment.

