Video: Superbike Racer Left Red-faced After Celebrating Victory Before Finishing Race

In an incident that left many staggered, a super biker that celebrated an early victory at the Ayrton Senna International Autodrome in Goiania, Brazil was actually defeated in the race as the 2 participants behind him overtook him. In a footage shared on YouTube, the Brazilian motorcyclist Andre Verissimo was left embarrassed after he excitedly let go of his bike’s handles just a few miles from the finishing line as he waved and hooted for his premature win meanwhile his opponents raced past him bagging the title.

The live coverage from the SuperBike Evolution race was televised across several households, and the motorist told news agency SKY that he feared to turn into meme fodder for the online audience and fans after he pulled the hilarious stunt. In the nearly 2 minute clip, which is now being widely circulated across social media, as Verissimo is seen engrossed celebrating, his competitors Osvaldo J Filho and Marcelo Skaf supersede him in the race, as a result of which, Verissimo manages to win the third position in the bike race in the eighth championship race of 2020.

Couldn't speed bike in 'third gear'

In an interview with SKY, the motorist lamented his callousness describing that he had actually let go of the footrests as he flailed his hand at the audience in the stadium. He had also slowed down in speed, due to which his opponents gained an upper hand to whiz past him. Noticing the participants ahead of himself, Verissimo desperately attempted to accelerate his bike but he described that the vehicle was in third gear and could not speed and match the winning participants’ speed. They passed me by, he told SKY, adding that to overall avoid the embarrassment the organizers let him announce the championship winner in the EVO category at the end of the race. While Verissimo’s premature celebration cost him his winning position, he managed to save the day by honouring the winners and fans accepting him despite his mistake.

