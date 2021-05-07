Video: Tirupati Railway Constable Rescues Couple Who Was About To Fall From Moving Train

A couple was rescued by Tirupati railway police who were about to fall from a running train. The video was posted by an internet user on Twitter that showed the Railway Constable rescuing the couple from a moving train on the platform. While speaking to news agency ANI Railway Constable P Satish said he was on duty at Tirupati railway station and the incident took place when Tirumala express was leaving the station at about 4:45 AM.

As captured on the station’s CCTV, the constable was walking on the platform when he observed a lady passenger was trying to get down from the D2 coach. Even though Satish alerted the woman to not get down, she chose not to listen to the constable resulting in a couple falling down from the train. Fortunately, Satish’s swift action in the crisis situation and pulling them down from the moving train saved their life.

According to the report, the woman later on inquiry revealed that she and her family had come to Tirupati for darshan of Lord Balaji but could not wake up on time. However, when the train started off, the family rushed to get down. However, in that attempt, the woman and her husband fell down but Satish came to the rescue.

Satish said, "I was on duty at Tirupati railway station last night. Tirumala express was leaving the station at 4.45 AM. The constable observed that a lady passenger was trying to get down from the D2 coach. The constable alerted her not to get down but she did not pay heed. She and her husband almost fell from the train."

Railway protection force constable Sateesh rescued a woman, who fell while trying to get down from a running Tirumala express train at Tirupati.#Kudos to the cop for his quick response that prevented possible tragedy.#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/RqMB5yzsZA — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) May 5, 2021

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board maintain the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati but has stopped issuing the tickets for slotted sarvadarshanam from April 12 due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. However, all those who got tickets before April 12 are still allowed to visit prompting the worshippers to go to the temple.

