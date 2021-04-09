Video: Train Halted To Allow Wild Elephants Pass, Netizens Applaud Loco Pilots

A video which has surfaced on the internet shows loco pilots stopping a train midway to allow a wild elephant and her calf cross the railway tracks. The video which was uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Alipurduar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway has now created a stir on the internet. The incident which took place in North Bengal has been recorded from the train cabin. The video has now gone viral with netizens appreciating the loco pilots all across social media.

The nearly 30 seconds video shows the elephant and her calf from a distance. According to the caption of the video, the loco pilot SC Sarkar and the assistant loco pilot T Kumar spotted them trying to cross the track when they were far behind. Both of them immediately used the emergency brake in order to halt the train. The caption of the video read, “#Alert LP Sri S.C.Sarkar & ALP Sri T.Kumar of 03248 Up Capital Exp Spl suddenly noticed one #WildElephant crossing the track with her baby from at KM 162/2-3 betn RVK-APDJ at 16.45 hrs & stopped the train applying Emergency brake”.

#Alert LP Sri S.C.Sarkar & ALP Sri T.Kumar of 03248 Up Capital Exp Spl suddenly noticed one #WildElephant crossing the track with her baby from at KM 162/2-3 betn RVK-APDJ at 16.45 hrs & stopped the train applying Emergency brake. @RailNf @RailMinIndia @wti_org_india pic.twitter.com/wUqguo4H8V — DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) April 7, 2021

Netizens applaud the loco pilots

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 3.5K views. "That's was very sensible !Loco sensible driven we each shld respect forest norms & life. Lord Shree Ram bless humane souls", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "Fantastic update Taking care of our #wildlife Is a key to our future... Kudos to loco pilots and they deserve appreciation". Tweeples can also ne seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. In the caption, one person wrote, "Responsible nature shown by humanity Kudos for the loco's pilot".

Glad to see someone following wildlife rules while going through forest area. — debasish pallei #savejagannathtemple (@deb_itsme) April 8, 2021

Massive Respect for this Man — Mani (@Maniaggarwal12a) April 8, 2021

Good that train wasn't at high speed ðŸ™ — SRG (@cooldudesrg) April 7, 2021

Great job done ðŸ‘ — Vivek Kulkarni (@seevivekhere) April 8, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/@drm_apdj)