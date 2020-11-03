Video: Uber Driver And Passenger Dance To Punjabi Song In Seattle, Netizens Impressed

An Uber driver brightened his passenger’s hectic day on a ride back home after he decided to shake a leg on the streets of Seattle to a Punjabi hit number. The passenger and the lively driver were spotted twirling and shaking to the rhythms of ‘Ki Banu Duniya Da’ composed and sung by Gurdas Maan and Diljit Dosanjh for MTV’s Coke Studio. In compelling footage shared on Instagram by a page titled ‘Good news movement’, the driver and what appears to be his Punjabi origin passenger were seen delightfully grooving to the rocking beats of the song track on the streets of Seattle US.

As the clip opens, the Sikh man’s driver pulls over his automobile as the song plays on his car’s stereo. He is then seen swaying on the dance number through the middle of the road to the sidewalk of the street. Encouraged by his ‘bhangra’ dance moves, the passenger walks out of the car as well and starts to dance in sync to the sound of the blaring audio system. Their carefree and happy dance fetched diverse reactions in the comments sections. Making virtual applauds, commenters called their performance quite fascinating, meanwhile, she said the twirling reduced the election anxiety.

Netizens find video 'wholesome'

Responding alike to the users that complemented the energetic driver and the passenger duo, an Instagram user said, “This is so wholesome.” Several others, mainly the US audience, enquired about the title of the groovy song. “Anyone know the name of the song? I feel the rhythm right here in my living room,” a user wrote. Another responded in depth saying, “The meaning of the song is more beautiful. It's a Punjabi song that means, with so many changes to the cultures and traditions Only God knows what’s gonna happen to this world.” “We need this,” one other replied. “If we only had more moments like this,” one other said.

