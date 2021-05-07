Video: US Hospital Organises Retirement Party For Therapy Dog, Netizens In Awe

In what is being termed as a ‘special day’ at the Doctor’s Medical Center in Florida, the center arranged a retirement party for a dog who had her last day at the centre. According to the caption of the images, one of their longtime Service League volunteers, Geri Azevedo, had been bringing her sweet therapy dog Tassy to the hospital for more than eight years. “Over that time, Tassy’s gentle nature has brought joy and solace to so many”, read the caption. Now, Geri will continue as a volunteer at the centre but 12-year-old Tassy will be enjoying her retirement at home.

Retirement party for dog at medical center

The center honoured Tassy by giving her a “Code Sun” celebratory walk and “retirement paw-ty”. This comes as Tassy officially passed the bone to the center’s current service dog, Bria. According to the caption, Bria is a certified facility dog with Canine Companions for Independence who makes her way around the hospital visiting patients, visitors and employees with their Chaplain Jeremy Brown. Let’s have a look at images from the ‘paw-ty’.

Appreciating the center's efforts, netizens took over the comment section. "Awww, thank you both for bringing some peace and joy to the sick and suffering. Tassy, enjoy your retirement". Another person wrote, "You will be missed Tassy and Geri!!! Thank you for always bringing a smile to those who needed it most". The images have managed to gather over 200 reactions. Being emotional on reading about the event, one Facebook user wrote, "Made me tear up, but, these days, almost everything does. Put the old out to pasture".

(Image Credits: Instagram/@dmcmodesto)

