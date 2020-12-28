Video: US Man Clears Driveway Snow Using 'Flamethrower', Reminds People Of ‘Cousin Eddie’

A Kentucky man using a flamethrower to clear the snow from his driveway has reminded the internet about cousin Eddie from the holiday classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”. In a footage that has rendered the internet stunned, Timothy Browning can be seen standing in his snow-covered driveway clad in a white bathrobe, socks, slippers, and a hat as he removes the snow using a very 'unconventional' method like that of Eddie to clear a passage for his motorcade in the chilling temperature. Not just that, in the 30-second clip, browning also chugs a beer and slings the can into the fire, an act that made heads turn across his driveway.

The footage, originally recorded by a resident of Ashland, Ky., was shared by rex Chapman on Twitter. The woman can be heard saying in the clip, "Browning snow services removal now available!" as she hilariously captures Browning's innovative technique to make a path for his commute. "God bless American rednecks!" Browning wrote on Facebook as he posted the footage on his account.

Browning's eye ogling act as an alternative to the snow shoveling was also recorded by a passerby named Chad who wrote in the caption, "Here's one way to do some quick snow removal, by flamethrower" as he shared the intriguing clip. the tweet garnered 120,000 views on Chad's account, while Rex stunned his audience as viewers watched the footage 6.5 million times calling Browning 'genius', 'that Kentucky guy', and suggesting the 'heated driveways' to the state authorities in the comments section.

Read: Notre-Dame Choir Sings Inside Cathedral For 1st Time Since Fire; Netizens Say 'heal Soon'

Read: Miami Pilot Uses Excavator To ‘fly’ Decommissioned Plane One Last Time, Netizens In Splits

My man is not for the shoveling... pic.twitter.com/5jI76IFlam — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 26, 2020

Here’s one way to do some quick snow removal, by flamethrower. Video taken by Jordan Podunavac in Ashland, KY. @NWSCharlestonWV @spann #KYwx pic.twitter.com/DylxR1r3D2 — Chad (@ChadBlue83) December 25, 2020

Internet drops comical reactions

"Now that's what you call '' a sure FIRE way to get things done! '" a Twitter user wrote in the comments. "What possibly could go wrong," another joked making laughter emoticons. "Heated driveways and flooring are extremely common, not necessarily in middle-class residential areas tho. Hard to maintain, and must be installed prior to the concrete slab. It’s called radiant heat flooring. Also, you have to circulate heated water through it, so it can be costly," one other commenter suggested. "Needed that about 8 am today!!!" another said. Some people use a shovel, others use a flamethrower!” another joked, sharing the hilarious clip.

He is however, very much in favor of ice. — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) December 26, 2020

I dunno, that much flame and I bet that driveway was bone-dry!! The run-off to the street, on the other hand, not his problem 😂 — (((Andrea Neuman))) (@dee4077) December 26, 2020

A couple of years agona fella had the same idea.... pic.twitter.com/HTHJIQOqAE — Papa_Kirks (@mikekirkmire) December 26, 2020

IF he invented a way to have this idea at the end of a snow shovel, he'd make a million bucks ten times over. #DragonsDen — Wendy 🇨🇦 (@perfectrose2011) December 26, 2020

ok but why isn't this normalized?

what's gonna burn down if everything is covered in snow

your grass? — emoji of a lemon (@crow___boy) December 26, 2020

My father used to start the grill with a blow torch. the first time my SO saw this, I thought he was going to swallow his tongue. — MinglewoodBlues (@MinglewoodBlu) December 26, 2020

The one legged guy always knows the shortest way too. 😬 — 🏴‍☠️Yougottabekiddingme🏴‍☠️ (@inrepublicanhel) December 26, 2020

No, up here we understand that water has a _massive_ heat capacity and that trying to torch snow off of a driveway is pretty much doomed to failure. — Chakat Firepaw (@ChakatFirepaw) December 26, 2020

Read: Netizens Hail 'Aquaman' Stig Severinsen For Swimming 662 Feet Underwater With One Breath

Read: Homeless Man Risks Life To Save Animals From Burning Shelter; Netizens Hail Him As 'hero'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.