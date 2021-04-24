Video: US Man Hula Hoops In Abdominal Plank Position For Over 3 Mins, Creates World Record

In an impeccable display of fitness, a man from the US created a new global record of doing Hula Hoops for the longest duration while being in a plank position. His incredible feat made its way to the internet after being shared by the Guinness World Records on their Instagram. “Longest duration hula hooping in abdominal plank position,’ read the caption.

Also holds other records

The global record platform revealed that the man in the story is named ObaroEne Otitigbe and hails from the American state of New York. It further revealed that the whole feat was achieved in a record duration of three minutes and 16 seconds. In the video clip, the New Yorker is seen hula hooping while lying in a plank position between two tables. Later, in subsequent comments, Guinness World Record revealed that Otitigbe who is also known as 'Mr O' locally hold other records as well.

“ObaroEne Otitigbe aka Mr. O! from Albany, New York, USA also holds records for the most consecutive stairs climbed while hula hooping (734) and the longest distance swinging on rings while hula hooping: 152.52 metres (500 ft 4.68 in)” they shared.

Since shared, the clip has created a stir on the internet garnering more than 45 and a half thousand likes. "It looks like something else," exclaimed one user. "Is it just me, or does anyone else feel the fatigue in their abdominal region?," joked another. "I can’t even do a plank for 3 min,” said a third user meanwhile. “That’s strength right there,” shared another.

Previously, a talented group of hula hoopers called the ‘Chennai Hoopers’ had won multiple Guinness World Records titles. A video shared on YouTube shows the group achieving their records and acing numerous moves. According to the clip shared, four members of the group managed to set a world record in four categories.

While an 11-year-old managed to set a record for ‘most elbow passes with a hula hoop in one minute’, a 16-year-old set a record for most hula hoop rotations around the knee in one minute. Another eight-year-old also broke the record for most hula hoops rotations around the neck in one minute and last but not least, a 13-year-old set a record for most hula hoops rotation on arm in one minute. The video features the four kids setting the record.

(Image Credits: Guinness World Records/Instagram )

