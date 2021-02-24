Video: Wife Uses Lottery Card To Reveal Pregnancy, Watch Husband's Adorable Reaction

A video of a man's reaction after finding out about his wife's pregnancy has made netizens smile. Mother-to-be Hayli Baez used a lottery scratch card to share the news of her pregnancy with her husband Rick. The video has been shared by the mother to be Hayle on her Twitter account and the comments section is flooded with reactions from people. Most of the people congratulated the couple while some just said that this video had made their day.

Wife reveals pregnancy through lottery card

The video begins with Hayli and her husband Rick scratching lottery cards and two of them are reading out rewards mentioned on the tickets. A few seconds later, Rick scratches the entire card and it reads baby. As soon as he reads it, he screams in excitement and the couple then hugs each other. Hayli Baez has shared the video on Twitter alongside the caption, "EVERY girl deserves this kind of reaction in their life." Baez also shared a longer version of the video on her personal YouTube channel. It shows how she planned the entire surprise. Watch the video to see the reaction

Man's reaction wins people's heart

Since being shared, the video has got more than 28000 likes and 2086 retweets. The video has gathered a lot of reactions from netizens. Many people have congratulated the couple while some have said that this video has made them happy. One user wrote, "This clip just makes me so happy." Another user wrote, "Aww got me grinning ear to ear! This was so sweet it made my day!". "love love love! Congrats!!", wrote another user. Another individual wrote, "This is still the best reaction ever. I'm so happy for you". "This gave me goosebumps! So happy for y’all.", wrote another. Another individual wrote, "That was PURE joy...love to see it."

