Video: Woman Rescues Turtle Stranded On Busy Road, Netizens Hail 'act Of Kindness'

In a video which has surfaced on the internet, a woman can be seen rescuing a turtle stranded on the middle of a busy road. Uploaded on Twitter handle, ‘Not all heroes wear capes’, the video shows the woman walking to the turtle and then letting it on grass. The video has now gone viral with netizens all across social media applauding the woman for her bravery.

The nearly 35 seconds video begins when a woman dressed up in comfy athleisure spots a turtle stranded in the middle of the road. On seeing it, the woman ran towards it on the middle of the road and helped in its rescue operation. She gently lifted the turtle using two white napkins. Towards the end of the video, she can be seen getting the turtle on a green field. Let’s have a look at the video.

pic.twitter.com/4k852iyoGj

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 78K likes. "Good keep it up". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. In the caption, one person wrote, "I tried this once, pregnant with my daughter and as soon as i walked up on his big ass he TOOK OFF... and that’s the day i learned to mind my mammal business". Another person wrote, "She saved the world by saving Raphael of Ninja Turtles".

Heart of Gold â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ https://t.co/0LJUzlpGeG — CSK Merida (@panitweets) April 10, 2021

Something I would doâ¤..I miss my pet turtle Fredrick SK lol.. Why did I have to let him freeðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/iQE5blpahr — KlassySavage79 (@KlassySavage79) April 8, 2021

(IImage Credits: Twitter/heroesbeingbro)