Video: Woman Says Vaccine Will Not Work For COVID, Peg Will; Netizens Mock Baseless Claims

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister announced lockdown for six days, a video of Delhi woman touting the benefits of liquor over medicines and vaccination left netizens baffled. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the woman who came to purchase liquor at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, New Delhi can be heard saying that she has been consuming alcohol for 35 years and she never needed any medicines. Even though the woman’s remarks were baseless, internet users shared a laugh in the comment section and mocked her for such claims.

The woman said, “...Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga..."

With no regards to social distancing, people lined up outside liquor shops in Delhi as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 19 announced a full six-day lockdown. To stem the drastic surge of COVID-19 cases in the national capital as the nation is rocked with the second wave, Kejriwal announced the fresh restrictions in a press conference on Monday. Shortly after the press briefing, people were witnessed lining in huge numbers outside liquor shops. As per the latest update on the situation, police personnel and paramilitary have been deployed outside wine and liquor shops.

Netizens left baffled with woman

In a mixed reaction of internet users being angry with woman’s claims clubbed with being amused and baffled at the same time, several Facebook users shared their views. While one netizen said coronavirus is being ‘insulted’ by the woman and shared meme, another termed the woman “Science graduate from section D.” Trying to strike a joke on the grim situation and millions who died of the COVID-19, one internet user wrote, “Dead people in grave be like ... kash daru pee hoti toh aj covid se na marte.”

Do’s and Dont’s of Delhi’s 6-day lockdown as per the guidelines published by the Delhi government,

Even though religious places would be open, visitors will not be allowed

All Delhi government officers and corporations will be shut except the essential and emergency services including healthcare

The gathering at weddings restricted to 50 and 20 for funerals

All malls, cinema halls, shopping complexes, swimming pools, restaurants, salons, gyms and spas will remain shut during the curfew

All social, religious, political, entertainment, or sports gatherings are banned

Without spectators, national sporting events are allowed to take place

Restaurants will be shut down with only home delivery allowed

Doctors, healthcare staff, essential workers, officials, journalists, judges, government officials and diplomats are exempted from the lockdown on showing valid ID proof. Apart from that, students appearing for examinations and people travelling for COVID-19 vaccination or testing will be allowed on giving valid identification. On producing a valid ticket, people travelling to airports, railway stations and bus stations will also be exempted.

