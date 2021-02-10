Video: YouTuber Takes Up Unique Challenge Of Running Marathon In Skinny Pair Of Jeans

YouTuber Ryan Trahan took up a unique challenge of running a marathon in a skinny pair of jeans, and has caused a stir on the internet with netizens calling it “respectable”.The YouTuber with 2.7 million subscribers on the platform, took up a bizarre task of running 42.16 kilometres in his skinny jeans. Further, because he set the time goal for 5 km was 24 minutes 52 seconds. However, Ryan was not able to achieve it and thus, he had to take up his first challenge that was performing a yoga pose in the sam repair of skinny jeans.

Dividing the entire marathon into stages and challenges, Ryan’s next milestone was to complete 10 km metres on time. After failing for the first time, the YouTuber ensured to achieve the next challenges and as a reward, he received an energy drink. However, by this time, according to the 9 minutes 28 seconds-long video, Ryan can be seen getting uncomfortable running in the skinny pair of jeans as the time started to go up every next 5 kilometres. Throughout his marathon, Ryan went through various challenges. Even when just four miles were left for completing the race, he had to eat a burrito. On finishing the run, Ryan lied on the ground. Watch:

Netizens ‘respect’ Ryan

From lauding Ryan’s challenge as ‘so respectable’ to praising his storytelling skills throughout the marathon. While someone said that he wouldn’t try to run so much himself, congratulated the YouTube for the initiative. One YouTube user said, “The editing is so good! Love the storytelling too haha as a YouTuber I can APPRECIATE THIS! So much work”. Many others wished Ryan to get even more subscribers and likes due to the video with one netizen commenting, “C’mon people, let’s get this guy to 10 million this year like he wants.” One of the internet users said, “Wow, I tried running 20.21km (I recorded). this is a whole new level!”

