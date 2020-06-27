Netizens Share Videos Of Locust Swarms Seen In Several Parts Of Gurugram

Swarms of locusts on Saturday were seen in several parts of old and new Gurugram at around 11 am. The locusts were spotted in Rajendra Park of sector 5, Surat Nagar, Dhanwapur, Palam Vihar, Sector 18, Sector 17 DLF phase 1. Netizens took to Twitter to share videos of the locust attack.

Netizens share videos of locusts in Gurugram

Many residents of Gurugram shared videos from their high-rise buildings after the invasion of the locusts, which settled on trees, rooftops and plants. Residents used mikes, and loudspeakers to keep locusts away. People have been asked to remain on high-alert. Here are some videos of the locust attack in Gurugram.

Locusts from Garden Estate in Gurgaon.

Photos respectively by Karn Bhardwaj and Ritu Raina. #locust pic.twitter.com/oi0QnDVTkn — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) June 27, 2020

🇮🇳 #INDIA – Desert #locusts on Saturday invaded #Gurugram, a satellite city of capital New Delhi, prompting authorities to ask people to keep their windows shut and bang utensils to ward off the fast-spreading swarms.#locust #locustswarmspic.twitter.com/zdE0p5MJ4W — ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) June 27, 2020

Delhi issues locust advisory

With swarms of locusts descending on neighbouring Gurugram, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has asked Delhi's south and west district administrations to remain on high alert. The Agriculture Department has also issued a detailed advisory to all district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates to deal with a possible locust attack in Delhi. Gurugram district administration is assessing the damage due to the locust attack.

The minister also asked Forest Department to play DJs, beat drums and dhols to repel the swarms of locusts. People have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed and cover outdoor plants, if any with plastic sheets. In May, India battled a devastating desert locust outbreak. The crop-destroying swarms first attacked Rajasthan and then spread to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

What is a locust?

A locust is a tropical grasshopper which is usually solitary but can migrate in massive swarms which cause extensive damage to vegetation due to its strong powers of flight. According to experts, there are four species of locusts are found in India. The types of locusts are desert locust, migratory locust, Bombay locust and tree locust.

The desert locust is considered the most destructive. It multiplies very rapidly and is capable of covering 150 kilometres in a day. This insect is a type of grasshopper that can eat more than its body weight. Experts say that one square kilometre of locust swarm containing around 40 million locusts can in a day eat as much food as 35,000 people. The growing menace of desert locusts is due to climate change as breeding of locusts is directly related to soil moisture and food availability.

