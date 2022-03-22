Last Updated:

Army Veteran Offers 19-year-old Training Help After Video Of His Midnight Run Goes Viral

Pradeep Mehra became an inspiration after his story was shared by a filmmaker. His hard work to pursue his dream of joining the Indian Army has won hearts.

Recently, a 19-year-old boy became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him was posted on social media by filmmaker Vinod Kapri. In the video, 19-year-old Pradeep Mehra, employed in McDonald’s, Sector 16, Noida could be seen running back home around midnight. On being questioned by the filmmaker, his reply not only won the filmmaker's heart but imbued inspiration, forcing Kapri to tweet with the caption: "This is PURE GOLD (sic)".

Mehra, who hails from Uttarakhand, has to wake up early to go to work, then come back, make dinner, do his chores, before he can start off again. Despite his tight schedule and obligations as a breadwinner, the 19-year-old dreams of joining the Indian Army and hence, his 10 km midnight jog every day.

When he was offered a lift by Kapri, the Uttarakhand youth politely declines, and with a smile on his face tells the filmmaker his dream of donning the prestigious uniform. He says that he doesn't get time to run and hence to ensure fitness he runs the 10 km length between work and home.

Since being posted, Mehra's video has taken the internet by storm, inspiring netizens and generating much love and respect. As Mehra gained more recognition for his passion and dedication, an Army veteran has decided to assist the youngster to pursue his dream.

Army veteran offers Mehra help to pursue dream of joining Indian Army

Among the thousands whose attention 19-year-old Pradeep Mehra caught, was Lieutenant General (retired) Satish Dua. The Army veteran has started assisting Pradeep to help him prepare in his pursuit of joining the Indian Army. 

Lieutenant Dua had a word with Lieutenant General Rana Kalita, the Colonel of Kumaon Regiment to train Pradeep for recruitment into his regiment. "His josh is commendable," tweeted as he informed about the same.   

'This is indeed inspiring', tweets Anand Mahindra

Hard work never fails, and Pradeep Mehra's story seems to testify the truth to the adage. Among other notable personalities who found inspiration from the 19-year-old youngster was business tycoon, Anand Mahindra. Hailing the boy for his 'atmanirbharata' (independence), the Mahindra Group chairman tweeted his Monday Motivation. "This is indeed inspiring," Mahindra wrote.      

