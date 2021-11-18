Vir Das A 'jester', Won't Be Allowed To Perform In State, Says MP Home Minister

Vir Das' recent video, where he spoke of 'Two Indias' while addressing issues like rape, became a matter of political debate, apart from leading to multiple complaints against the actor-comedian. While leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party criticised him, some from Congress and other parties came out in his support. The latest to slam him was Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

The leader called him a 'jester.' Mishra has said that Vir Das won't be allowed to perform in the state. He added that only an apology would make them reconsider their decision.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra slams Vir Das, won't allow him to perform in state

"We won't allow such jesters to perform. If he tenders an apology, we are going to think over it," Mishra, who is also the MP government's spokesman, told PTI when asked about the comedian's monologue.

Congress leaders like Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra have supported Vir Das.

The MP Minister also hit out at the Congress leaders for supporting the actor-comedian. Mishra also said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also defames India on foreign land. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath also does it." "Such type of people like him, I call them 'vidushak' (jester) and would not be allowed to perform in the state," he added.

Vir Das' video 'I Come from Two Indias', which was shot John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. has come under the scanner after he speaks of the duality of the people in the country, while talking about issues like rape, COVID-19, farmer protests and action against comedians over their statements.

One statement in particular has sparked mixed reactions, when Vir said, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night."

Vir Das issued a clarification over his video, stating that it was a satire on two separate Indias. He said that the applause he received at the end was for the nation that we 'all love, believe in and were proud of.' He urged readers to not be 'fooled by the edited snippets' and urged them to 'focus on the light.'

Complaints have been lodged against him in Mumbai and Delhi. BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Congress' Abhishek Singhvi expressed displeasure over the remarks as well.