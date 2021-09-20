Viral: Courteney Cox Shares challenge Video Involving Her Character Monica From 'Friends'

Courteney Cox recently posted a video of a challenge on Instagram. The challenge was for fans to tell how they are 'not a Monica' without telling her they are 'not a Monica'. This video has gone viral on social media amongst fans of the show and of her character in the show.

Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, has a peculiar behaviour that we have seen yet and again throughout the show, Friends. She is very fond of keeping her surroundings spot-free and is often seen cleaning around her house, others' houses, or even cars in the show. People are now laughing at the irony of a video about cleanliness and tidiness that was uploaded by the actor herself.

Cox uploaded the footage to Instagram. “Tell me you're not a Monica without telling me you're not a Monica”, she said at the start of the clip. She goes on to suggest that the challenge will be taken up by her makeup artist. Since its release, the video has received over 8.2 lakh likes, with the figure continuing to rise. People have also left dozens of comments under her post which show their various reactions.

History of the show

Friends is an American comedy produced by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The show went on for 10 seasons on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004. The programme centres around six friends who reside in Manhattan, New York City, and stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television, produced the series. The series finale aired on May 6, 2004, to an estimated 52.5 million people in the United States. It is the sixth most-watched series finale in television history and the most-watched television episode of the 2000s.

The character arc of Monica Geller

Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, is a chef in the show who is noted for her meticulous, dictatorial, competitive, and obsessive personality. She is most known for her character's urge to keep her surroundings clean and for always wanting objects in the house to be in place and in the right shape. Throughout the show, she works as a cook in numerous restaurants. Monica's first serious relationship is with Richard Burke in this show. He is a long-time family friend and is twenty-one years elder than her. For a long time, the two had a strong relationship until Richard declares that he does not want to have children. Monica and Chandler begin dating after spending a night in London in the season 4 finale, which leads to their marriage in season 7 and the adoption of twins at the series' conclusion.

