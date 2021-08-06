Viral: Creative Butterfly-shaped Pieces Of Ice Mesmerise Netizens

Dining out has become a high-priced experience. Customers consider everything about a restaurant, from the atmosphere to the aesthetic appeal before making a move. Chefs are also going above and beyond to create dishes that are unique and stand out among the crowd. This includes not only the food but also the presentation and plating of it. Serving good food is no longer enough, restaurants also consider the presentation of their food to stand out from the crowd. Plating is one method of accomplishing this.

A tweet about butterfly-shaped ice cubes has sparked a discussion online. The post, which includes two photographs, has gotten a lot of attention. The butterfly-shaped creative snowflakes quickly went viral after being shared on Twitter by @blestalure. The post has received over 4 lakh likes since it was shared on August 4, and the figure is rapidly growing.

butterfly shaped ice cubes are a need! pic.twitter.com/L0kK8Pyuq6 — lois 🧚‍♀️ (@blestallure) August 4, 2021

Pink drink is a rose-flavoured latte and the Green drink is matcha tea

The ice pieces are floating in a pink liquid in one of the photographs. The drink in the other image is of a bright green colour. The ice pieces are made even more beautiful by the colours of the drinks in the photos. The first appears to be a rose-flavoured latte, while the second appears to be green matcha tea. The clever notion of utilising ice cubes to make a drink appealing was a hit on the internet. Netizens were looking for a place to get the mould for it. A few others also posted photos of the unusual snowflakes they encountered.

People submitted a variety of responses in the form of comments. A few people also expressed their desire for an ice tray capable of producing these pieces.

oh so this how people feel butterlies in their stomach — ★FreePass®Namii❂ (@NamRiri) August 5, 2021

"I saw this and was instantly in love, now I need to find them", commented a Twitter user. "They can have my bank account", another commented on Twitter. "My daughter uses panda’s and mermaid tail ice cubes! kinda drives me nuts but it’s cute!", wrote the third commenter.

I saw this and was instantly in love 😍😍😍 now I need to find them — Derin🎨 (@Baldartist_) August 5, 2021

I love this pretty concept pic.twitter.com/24kILlgw2W — dream lantern⁷ (@vanttaettae) August 5, 2021

Image- @blestallure/Twitter

