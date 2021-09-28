Last Updated:

Viral Dancing Video Of Alysa Gutierrez-Sierra's Incredible Moves Wins Netizens' Hearts

A video has surfaced on social media where a dancer named Alysa Gutierrez-Sierra has impressed netizens with her spectacular dance moves.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Viral dancing video

Image: Instagram/YouTube


Internet is filled with videos where people showcase their talent. In a similar fashion, a video has surfaced on social media where a dancer named Alysa Gutierrez-Sierra has impressed netizens with her spectacular dance moves. The video has been shared on the official Instagram page of YouTube. The clip has gone viral on social media, and after seeing it, viewers are going gaga over it.

The video shared on Instagram shows Alysa Gutierrez-Sierra performing some amazing dance moves. The footage has been posted by the official page of YouTube alongside the caption, "@alysathestar’s got the moves catch dance videos with friends and vlogs about Puerto Rican-Peruvian family life on Alysa’s channel". In the video, the dancer can be seen performing some energetic moves while dancing to the music. The video with the incredible dance moves of Alysa Gutierrez-Sierra is going to capture your heart. Watch the video here:

Dance video of Alysa Gutierrez-Sierra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YouTube (@youtube)

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has garnered over 10500 likes and several reactions. Netizens, amazed by her spectacular dance moves could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip. One user commented, "Great job Alysa". Another user commented, "Great moves". Another user wrote, "Omg Adorable". Check out some user reactions:

READ | Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal reveals origin of Naagin Dance; 'not started by Mushfiqur Rahim'
alysa
Alysa
Alysa
Alysa dance
Alysa

Meanwhile, this is not the only dance video of Alysa Gutierrez-Sierra that has surfaced on social media. Her social media account is filled with videos where she showcases her amazing dance moves. On her Instagram account, Alysa enjoys a following of 117K followers. She also has a YouTube channel named Alysa the Star with 41.8K subscribers. Take a look at her other dance videos:

READ | Schoolgoing kid sends internet into frenzy with 'cute' dance steps at bus stop; WATCH

Recently, a dance video of a 63-year-old has created quite abuzz on the internet. Ravi Bala Sharma, famously known as the 'dancing dadi' has often mesmerised viewers with her dance moves, proving age is just a number. In the viral video, she is seen wearing a casual outfit, as she perfects her groovy moves on a song from the Bollywood movie 'Student of the Year 2' starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and others. Watch the video here:

READ | IndiGo air hostess thanks viewers as 'Manike Mage Hithe' dance video receives 60 mm views

Image: Instagram/YouTube

READ | Bride and groom fall off stage while performing weird dance moves on wedding day; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Viral dancing video, Alysa Gutierrez-Sierra, Puerto Rican dancer
First Published:
COMMENT