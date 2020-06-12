Viral #HandsOffParotta Memes Take Over Twitter After New GST Ruling On Parottas

The government of India recently made a distinction between rotis and parottas by imposing different Goods and Services Tax (GST) percentage for each flatbread variety. According to the new GST tax policy, Rotis will be taxed at 5%, however, parottas will be taxed at a whopping 18% as they need to be heated before consumption. This new ruling was created by the Authority for Advance Rulings (Karnataka bench).

Netizens were truly amused by this new taxation policy and many started calling parottas a new luxury item. Soon netizens on Twitter and Instagram started making memes about the new 18% GST on parottas. #HandsOffPorotta is now trending on the microblogging website thanks to hundreds of memes shared by amused netizens.

#Handsoffparotta starts to trend on social media after 18% GST gets imposed on parottas

Also Read | Twitter's New Instagram Stories-like Feature 'Fleets' Triggers Hilarious Memes

According to the Authority for Advance Rulings, roti is very generic and all types of Indian bread cannot be categorised under it. Which is why parottas are their own type of Indian bread with an 18% GST instead of the 5% on normal rotis. This sudden ruling garnered thousands of reactions from netizens on social media. Hundreds of memes flooded Twitter and people started to joke that Appam and Pazhampori would soon be tagged with 28% GST. Here are some amusing memes that were shared by netizens on Twitter.

Also Read | Shatrughan Sinha Wishes Sonam Kapoor On Birthday, But Becomes Subject Of Memes For The Pic

Roti: 5% GST.

Parota: 18% GST.

Hmm, that would place Naan and Kulcha at 28%.

(No way I'm even looking at Butter Naan and Rumali Roti) — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 12, 2020

Aloo to other food ingredients after getting into 18% GST Category : pic.twitter.com/Qb22qWp4ye — Ram* (@SocialChartered) June 12, 2020

"18% GST" on Parota😂



Indian Families: pic.twitter.com/A8jC7e2ntq — Abu Talib Zaidi (@sazaidi78) June 12, 2020

Parota after getting 18% GST tag. pic.twitter.com/GV2ka5WnQs — Amit Kumar Prasad (@AmitKum21723803) June 12, 2020

When my dietician said Poori and Parotha are rich food I thought she was talking about calories 🙄 pic.twitter.com/S9ldlfcFqX — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) June 12, 2020

Parottas is a form of Indian flatbread that is popular all over the nation. Some states where Parottas are frequently consumed are Punjabi, Odissa, West Bengal, and Kerela. They are also popular in other countries around India like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Myanmar.

Also Read | Netizens Flood Twitter With Memes As Tamil Nadu Government Cancels Board Exams

For the longest time, Parottas was considered a variation of the India flatbread, normally called rotis. Even when the GST law was first passed, all rotis, including Parottas, were taxed at the same GST rate, which was 5%. However, parottas are no longer considered similar to the normal Indian rotis. Which is why the government recently decided to increase the GST on Parottas to 18%.

Also Read | CarryMinati's Memes To Enjoy As The YouTuber Ajey Nagar Turns 21 Today; Check Out

[Promo Image from Foodsceneindia Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.