Cartier Tutti-frutti Bracelet's Auction Debut Breaks Records, Sells For Whopping $1.34 M

According to a piece of viral news, in an online auction held this week, Sotheby reportedly sold a Cartier Tutti-Frutti bracelet for a whopping amount of $1,340,000. This makes the Tutti-Frutti bracelet auction an important one since no other jewellery has fetched such a high price at any online auction. Reports claim that the CartierTutti-Frutti bracelet has been handed down through generations in an American family for more than 30 years and this is the first time it was auctioned.

The CartierTutti-Frutti bracelet is an Art Deco masterpiece. During the online auction, five bidders tried to buy it and very soon the Cartier Tutti-Frutti bracelet surpassed its estimated worth of $800,000. This made the Tutti-Frutti bracelet auction legendary since no auction house including the online ones had sold such a piece of high-priced jewellery in 2020 till now.

The head of Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels Auctions in New York, Catherine Becket reportedly said that the Tutti-Frutti bracelet auction only reaffirms the fact that even during trying circumstances, the "demand for great art endures". The other item sold online which incurred such a huge amount was Friedrich von Hayek’s Nobel Prize in Economics from 1974. This was also auctioned by Sotheby's.

Sotheby's host one of the most popular online auctions of antique and priceless items. The system of the online auction is very similar to the usual auction that is held. However, here the bidding is held on the internet. For this auction held by Sotheby's, the items on display were fine jewels like engagement rings, bracelets, necklace sets, brooches and much more. Most of the items were vintage or antique designed by world-famous jewellery houses like Cartier, Graff, Bulgari and Van Cleef & Arpels. There were also few contemporary designers like Dior and Benoît de Gorski who made it to this edition of Sotheby's auction.

History of the Cartier Tutti-Frutti bracelet

Cartier's Tutti-Frutti bracelet designs are one of the most coveted jewellery designs in the world. They are said to be the icons of the Art Deco era. Although Cartier produced a lot of jewellery of the Tutti-Frutti design, Cartier Tutti-Frutti bracelets remain one of the most desirable items. The Tutti-Frutti design was first made by Cartier in 1901, being commissioned by Queen Alexandra, wife of Kind Edward VII, to match the Indian-style outfits gifted to her by Mary Curzon (Vicereine of India).

The common hallmark for Cartier Tutti-Frutti bracelet and other pieces of jewellery from this collection are the Moghul-style coloured stones. However, each jewellery is unique in its design and is referred to as the "holy grail" of jewellery. When Pierre Cartier first made the Tutti-Frutti collection, they were also as "pierres de couleur" and "Hindou Jewels". Cartier Tutti-Frutti collection was widely sold during the Depression-era as they were one of the most affordable pieces of Cartier jewels. They were also quite a rage during the 1935 Oriental Ball.

Its seems that even now, Cartier Tutti Frutti bracelets have retained their popularity. News of the Cartier Tutti-Frutti bracelet auction has gone viral and it is trending even on social media. Take a look:

Also Read: TikTok Video Of Cat Staring At Blank Spot Goes Viral, Netizens Dish Out Hilarious Reasons

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's 'Life Of Pi' Dialogue Goes Viral On Social Media As Fans Bid Him Goodbye

Yesterday Sotheby’s broke a record with this incredible Cartier ‘Tutti Frutti’ bracelet. The spectacular work of art sold for $1.3m

The bracelet, crafted in the 1930s, has been passed down through generations of an American family for the past thirty years#cartier #tuttifrutti pic.twitter.com/yWoSABdNM5 — Jewellery Discovery (@jewellerydiscov) April 29, 2020

Also Read: What's Viral:Hungarian Couple Is At It Again, Recreates Scenes From 'Harry Potter' & 'GOT'

Also Read: Viral News: Tigress Gives Birth To 3 Cubs, Man Uses A Drone As Bait While Fishing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.