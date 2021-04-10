Viral News Of The Week: From Thala Ajith Losing His Temper To Puppy And Butterfly Video

The first week of April i.e from April 3 to April 10, there has been a lot of news instances that have gone viral this previous week and have been making headlines on social media. From Thala Ajith snatching a fan's phone at Chennai polling booth to an adorable video of a small puppy playing with a butterfly, several news and videos trended online this week. Here is the list of the top 10 viral news that has been creating a buzz on social media that the internet just cannot get enough of.

Top viral news of the week

1. Thala Ajith snatches a fan's phone during Tamil Nadu elections

Elections for 2021 assembly elections have been going currently in the country. On April 6, several celebrities were spotted showing up at the election booths in Chennai to cast their votes in the wee hours of the morning to avoid the public. The general public who were also present at that time were spotted clicking pictures of the actors' standing in line to cast their votes. Among such was Thala Ajith who got ticked off when an unmasked fan tried to take a selfie with him without asking for permission. An irked Thala Ajith in anger snatched the phone from the fan and the video has since then gone viral on social media.

2. Puppy and butterfly video

A video was recently shared on Reddit that shows a small puppy playing rolling on his stomach and playing with the butterfly. The video has been trending like crazy on social media and is melting even the coldest of hearts making the netizens go 'awww'. Netizens could not stop gushing over how cute the video is and claimed that the video was able to put a smile on their face.

3. Hilarious google translate of Unworried in Hindi

The desi Twiterrati were cracking up recently after a user recently tried to translate the word Unworried in Hindi using google translate and shared the screenshot on social media. As there is no such word in the English dictionary, the Hindi translation for Unworried has left the netizens in splits. Google translated unworried to 'avivahit' which means unmarried. The translation has gone viral on the internet with people not getting enough of it.

Google has applied all of its Artificial Intelligence, NLP, Machine Learning knowledge and Technology to finally give the Right answer to :



"Unworried in Hindi"



Go ahead and Type it in Google search!! to Check its meaning... ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜Š



I just did, it says - à¤…à¤µà¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤ ðŸ˜…ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/23PzHXLEOY — Sabita Chanda (@itsmesabita) March 25, 2021

4. Ayushmann praises medical student's dance video

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram to praise two Kerala medical students dancing to dancing to the iconic Boney M. song, 'Rasputin' that has gone viral. Sharing their video on his Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "our medicos" appreciating the front line workers.

5. Boy drops flour on his face video

Recently a hilarious video has been doing the rounds on Twitter that shows a little boy presumably a toddler dressed as a chef. While trying to put the flour in a bowl by rating his hand high in the air, the boy ends up dropping the flour all over his face. The video has garnered over 6 million views on Twitter.

Welcome to Flavor Town.ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/WO5cHe4SK1 — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) April 6, 2021

7. Picture of Kajal Aggarwal transferring Rs. 1 lac to a fan goes viral

Recently a fan account of Kajal Aggarwal shared a screenshot that showed the actor has donated an amount of Rs. 1 lac to a fan who was in desperate need of funds. While the picture is yet to be verified as there has been comment about the same by the actor, the picture soon went viral on Twitter with people appreciating Kajal for her kindness.

8. Picture of Dhanush wearing a Rajnikant t-shirt in Karnan

With Dhanush's movie, Karnan recently releasing in theatres fans have been posting snippets from the video, sharing their thought about the movie for the public. Recently Rajnikant's fan club shared a still from the movie that shows Dhanush wearing a t-shirt that has Rajinkant's picture on it in his movie Karnan. The Thalaiva reference has made the fans go crazy.

9. Picture of a man not wearing a mask peeking through the glass divider

Posted by Anand Mahindra, a picture of a man went viral on social media in which he was seen not following the rules of social distancing. The unmasked man was standing on one side of the counter of an office and was spotted putting his head in the glass divider to talk to the man on the other side. Sharing the photo, Anand Mahindra asked the people to not be like him and follow social distancing while always wearing a mask.

Clearly, we’re not accustomed to social distancing. But it’s time to do our bit: pull our heads back and mask up! pic.twitter.com/cqK9apinMq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2021

10. Video of a mysterious creature

A video that has recently surfaced on the internet shows a bizarre-looking creature that has left the netizens perplexed. Initially uploaded on Tiktok, people have been taking their guesses and have been comparing the creature to be a three-eyed mutant rat hybrid. Check out the video below: