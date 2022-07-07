Viral Octopus Video Shows Its Spectacular Ability Of Changing Colours; WATCH

The internet has no dearth of videos showing the unique activities of animals. No denying that animal antics always are entertaining to watch as the animal kingdom is full of surprises. Also, many species have unique and extraordinary abilities that not only help them fight predators but, also keep them safe in adverse situations. Recently, a viral video shows the incredible ability of an octopus to change colors according to its surrounding. The video has been doing rounds on the internet.

The viral octopus video opens up to show the octopus moving around the sea bed and changing the color of its skin according to the fauna around. An incredible example of color changing and camouflage by an octopus was captured off the coast of Mozambique. Sharing the video on Twitter, 'Wonder of Science' wrote, "Have you ever seen an Octopus change color? Octopuses can change color in the blink of an eye, can squeeze through any crack larger than their eyeball, and are as smart as the average golden retriever". Meanwhile, the video credit was given to Nick Ruberg.

Do octopuses change colors?

Octopuses can shift hues because they have chromatophores — tiny, color-changing organs that are dotted throughout an octopus's skin. At the heart of each chromatophore are tiny sacs filled with nanoparticles of a pigment called xanthommatin. Octopuses can combine these colors by changing the shape of the chromatophores in each layer, which enables the cephalopods to create a wide array of hues.

Image: Twitter/@Vetster