Viral Pic Of Innovation Shedding Load Off Bulls Pulling Cart Leaves Internet Impressed

The picture of the innovation was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter. The group of students has created a portable tyre attached to bullock cart.

Purnima Mishra
Bullock carts are still used in villages, especially in areas that are engaged in agricultural work. People not only use the cart for transportation purposes but also for ploughing the fields. Bulls are known to be powerful but heavy loads take a toll on them, and to reduce this, a group of students from the Rajarambapu Institute of Technology (RIT) in Maharashtra’s Sangli district took a step forward by designing something unique.

The picture of the innovation was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter. The group of students has created a portable tyre that can be attached to bullock carts of various kinds. The presence of the extra tyre reduces the weight that falls on the bulls and makes it easier for the animals to pull the cart.

The extra wheel that aims to provide “rolling support” to the bulls can be adjusted according to the height of the animals. Sharing the photograph, Awanish Sharan wrote, "Rolling sport fitted on a bullock cart to reduce the load of bullocks". 

Netizens hail 'innovative idea'

The viral post grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has accumulated around 25,700 likes accompanied by several retweets. The post has also garnered several comments from the users, "Very nice Idea", a user praised the idea. Another user wrote, "New technology wow (translated from Hindi) (sic)". One other user spelled, "reducing frictional force..".

